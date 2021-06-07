Honolulu Ocean Safety crews rescue two swimmers off Waianae Coast

Honolulu Ocean Safety crews today rescued two swimmers who were on inflatable tubes nearly a mile off of Tracks Beach on the Waianae Coast.

A 911 call about a group of four women in distress came in at 4:15 p.m. but two of the women made it to shore safely.

Lifeguards on jet ski responded, found the women and brought them to shore within 15 minutes, officials said.

This was the second incident today in the same area where an emergency call to 911 prompted a swift rescue and the third for the island.

Honolulu Ocean Safety reminds the public to call 911 as soon as you see or suspect someone is in distress in the ocean.