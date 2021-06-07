Man, 32, charged with murder in Wahiawa stabbing appears in court

A 32-year-old man charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 69-year-old man in Wahiawa early Friday made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court today.
John M. Dudoit appeared before Judge Sherri-Ann Iha via video teleconference from the courthouse cellblock on a second-degree murder charge. His bail is set at $1 million.
The stabbing occurred at a halfway house located on Uluwehi Street at about 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Dudoit allegedly stabbed the victim numerous times in the upper body and fled the scene. Police located him nearby and arrested him.
Officers recovered a knife from the scene.
