Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on lockdown over possible bomb threat

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam was on lockdown as of 10:30 a.m. this morning due to the possibility of a bomb threat on a ship. No details of the threat were immediately available from the joint base.

Ironically, the joint base warned of the sound of gunfire due to training on an annual exercise called “Citadel Protect” that started Monday and provides anti-terrorism and “force protection” training for Pearl Harbor-based sailors.

The current lockdown is due to an actual threat and is not related to the training.

“Beginning TODAY, Tuesday, June 8, the training will involve the use of blank rounds fired from Crew Served Weapons such as M240s ( belt-fed machine guns) in the vicinity of the harbor. Base personnel, residents and those who live near the installation should not be alarmed by the sounds of gunfire, other popping noises and activations of the base-wide Giant Voice System,” the joint base said on Facebook.

In a news release about Citadel Protect, the joint base said: “Residents and personnel who live and work on (the joint base) may see increased traffic and delays in base access. The exercise involves various training scenarios that replicate real-world events, and is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces to respond to threats to installations and units. Citadel Protect is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not in response to any specific threat.”

Because of the planned exercise, confusion remains as to the source of the lockdown, with some saying the very real security measures are due to a bomb threat. The base did not confirm the information.