Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at Lanakila Health Center over 2 days

The Hawaii Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 rapid tests at the Lanakila Health Center in Kalihi this Saturday as well as next Saturday, June 19.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days.

Health officials say with the King Kamehameha Day state holiday coming up Friday, it is an ideal time to get the peace of mind a rapid test provides — before celebrating the long weekend with friends and family.

“As we see pockets of community spread due to COVID-19, the virus disproportionately impacts lives and livelihoods across the state,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a news release. “We ask everyone to remain vigilant in watching for symptoms of COVID-19. Together we can help each other get past this pandemic.”

The Kalihi Neighborhood Board welcomes community members and visitors of all ages to get a free COVID-19 test.

Those attending should bring a government-issued photo ID and wear a mask. While walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are also being accepted by email at hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com.

Appointments take an estimated 30 minutes to complete. Test results will be available within about 15 minutes.

The Lanakila Health Center is located at 1700 Lanakila Avenue. Limited parking is available, but the center is within walking distance of neighboring residents.

COVID-19 test results from this testing event are not valid for use in the state’s Safe Travels Program.

Visit hawaiicovid19.com/health-information for more information.