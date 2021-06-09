Kaiser opens ‘ImmUNITY’ sweepstakes for those vaccinated against COVID-19

Kaiser Permanente is launching a sweepstakes campaign as part of a national effort to vaccinate 70% of adults in the United States against COVID-19 with at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

The “ImmUNITY sweepstakes” was officially launched at noon on Tuesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 9, local time, which is the deadline to get the first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

It is open to anyone age 12 and up who has been vaccinated by Kaiser Permanente, even if not a member, as well as all vaccinated Kaiser Permanente members.

Non-members who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a Kaiser Permanente, a Kaiser Foundation Hospitals health care facility or qualifying sponsored distribution site, including the Kapolei Consolidated Theatres site, will automatically receive one sweepstakes entry.

Kaiser members as of June 7 that are not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine due to a health condition or sincerely held religious belief are also eligible to enter and win, and will be automatically receive one sweepstakes entry.

Among the prizes, or “Be Well Rewards,” are a family trip to Disneyland, a National Park prize pack that includes a tent, sleeping bags, water, and equipment along with a one-year pass, a wellness retreat, a one-year gym membership at 24 Hour Fitness, and healthy meal delivery, among others.

A total of 1,000 winners will be selected for the prizes in a random drawing on or about Aug. 9. In total, Kaiser says the prizes amount to about $3.5 million in retail value.

“The U.S. vaccination effort has been a tremendous and inspiring undertaking, and Kaiser Permanente is proud to have played our part to quickly and safely protect Americans from the most immediate threat to the health of our nation,” said Kaiser Permanente chair and CEO Greg A. Adams in a news release. “From standing up mass vaccination sites to deploying mobile clinics that have reached the most vulnerable populations, we’ve made every effort to vaccinate our communities. There are still many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated, and we’ve designed these new programs to increase vaccination rates so we can reach the critical milestone of 70% vaccination rate by July 4.”

Kaiser, which has a presence in eight U.S. states and the District of Columbia, including Hawaii, is also offering another $10 million in grants to 100 community-based organizations to continue to promote “vaccine confidence messages” as well as to engage churches, schools, and other trusted community hubs in the vaccination effort.

Kaiser Permanente also continues its influencer/social media campaign targeting an online audience of 18- to 30-year-olds, and its outreach to Pacific Islander and other disproportionately impacted communities.

Click here to learn more about the contest rules.