Wildfires burn in Utah amid extreme drought conditions

SALT LAKE CITY >> Several wildfires were burning today in Utah amid hot, dry and windy conditions and with most of the state mired in extreme drought.

The largest blaze is one that started Tuesday in central Utah near the town of Price that was about 5.4 square miles as of this afternoon, according to Utah fire information website run by state and federal agencies.

A fire in northern Utah near East Canyon State Park had grown to about 1.3 square miles and forced the evacuation of two families. It was started Tuesday morning when a track hoe hit a rock, officials said.

Hot and windy conditions were forecast for much of the state today.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Tuesday this is the state’s worst drought in decades and announced the state had issued a fireworks bans for all state lands and unincorporated private lands to reduce the risk of wildfires.