Windsurfer rescued by firefighters in Kahala area

A windsurfer in the Kahala area had to be rescued today by Honolulu Fire Department personnel after being unable to return to shore on his own.

Just before 6 p.m. HFD received a call about a distressed windsurfer off of Waialae Iki. Firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes later, and HFD’s Air 2 a few minutes after that.

The fire department reported offshore winds to be at 20 miles per hour, and said that the windsurfer “appeared to be struggling with his equipment and was unable to return to shore on his own.”

A rescue specialist in the helicopter assisted the windsurfer, who had “disabled surfboard gear,” to shore.

The windsurfer, who was described only as a local male, was brought uninjured to Waialae Beach Park at just before 6:30 p.m.