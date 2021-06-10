Hawaii Department of Health issues $828K fine for unlicensed care home

The Hawaii Department of Health has fined Island Promise Homes, LLC $828,000 for allegedly operating an adult residential care home without a license.

State inspectors conducted two unannounced inspections of the home located at 94-947 Lumihoahu Street in Waipahu following a complaint. During both investigations, in Dec. 2018 and July 2020, inspectors confirmed that unrelated residents were receiving care at the home, according to a Health Department press release.

Island Promise Homes, LLC is owned by Anita Felipe, a registered nurse who operates three licensed adult residential care homes in Honolulu.

Felipe admitted that she was providing care for individuals in the unlicensed facility, according to the Health Department, and records show that four residents who were living in the Waipahu home at the time of the second inspection were transferred to one of Felipe’s licensed care homes later that month.

An adult residential care home is defined as any facility that provides full-time accommodations for a fee to unrelated adults who require assistance with daily living, including health care services. The facilities provide a lower level of care than an intermediate, skilled nursing or acute care facility. Under state law, they must be licensed.

Felipe has been fined $1,000 for every day the facility was in operation from April 24, 2018 to July 29, 2020, which amounts to a total of 828 days.

Felipe, who didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, has 20 days seek to contest the order and seek a hearing, otherwise it will become final.