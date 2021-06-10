Hilo man charged with attempted murder, felony abuse

Hawaii County police charged today a 24-year-old Hilo man with second-degree attempted murder and felony abuse of a family or household member.

Police responded to a physical domestic dispute at 12:26 a.m. today at a Kimo Place home in Hilo. They found a 25-year-old woman with multiple life-threatening stab wounds to her back and leg.

Police arrested Cyrus Jabilona, who had several self-inflicted puncture wounds to his chest and arm, police said.

The woman and Jabilona were taken to the Hilo Medical Center where they remain in stable condition.

Detectives investigated the case and conferred with prosecutors, charging Jabilona.

Jabilona remains at the hospital under police custody in lieu of $525,000 bail.

He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday at Hilo District Court court.