CALENDAR
TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
FRIDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
SOFTBALL
MAKUA ALI‘I
Wednesday
Islanders 17, Hikina 5
Na Kahuna 15, P.H. Rebels 6
Action 15, Fat Katz 14
Golden Eagles 19, Yankees 11
Sportsmen 15, Waipio 8
Makules 17, Lokahi 14
Hui Ohana 23, Hawaiians 10
Aikane 17, Bad Company 16
Firehouse 15, Zen 11
Na Pueo 17, Xpress 14
