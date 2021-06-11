Free YMCA summer memberships open to Honolulu teens, sign up through Monday

The YMCA of Honolulu is offering free summer memberships to high school students at all its branches, giving them access to exercise classes, pools and gyms as well as enrichment and social activities.

The Opio Summer Membership initiative is sponsored by the David C. Ai Charitable Trust and aims to keep teens safe, healthy and connected. Registration is underway now through Monday, either online or in person.

Participants will also have a chance to take part in leadership, community service and job training opportunities.

“The YMCA is thrilled and thankful for the sponsorship provided by the David C. Ai Charitable Trust to provide a safe environment for young people to engage in programs that promote healthy living, build character and leadership, and support success in school and in life,” said Greg Waibel, president and chief executive officer for the Y.

“The Y is committed to eliminating barriers to participation so all have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive, especially during the summer months and as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” he added.

The program is open to 300 teenagers who are entering 9th through 12th grade this year. Memberships run through July 31st and are available at these six facilities: Kaimuki-Waialae, Kalihi, Leeward, Mililani, Nuuanu and Windward.

The David C. Ai Charitable Trust honors the son of Chung Kun Ai, founder of City Mill Co. Ltd., and one of the founders of the Nuuanu YMCA. Trustee Steven Ai said his father would have been pleased with this initiative.

“This program will offer a safe space for teens to spend time and make new friends while getting healthy, to connect with caring adults, gain leadership and service learning opportunities, and for those who are interested, explore a pathway to part-time jobs at the Y,” Steven Ai said in a statement.

To register go online to ymcahonolulu.org, phone the YMCA Call Center at 808-678-4296 or visit any Honolulu YMCA facility.

Teens under age 18 need a parent or legal guardian’s signature on their electronic or paper registrations. Current teen members or those who had a membership within the last three months are not eligible.