Akoni Pule Highway reopens in Hawi following partial closure due to brush fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Akoni Pule Highway reopens in Hawi following partial closure due to brush fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:55 pm

Akoni Pule Highway is now open in the area of the 16 mile marker and 17 mile marker in Hawi following a partial closure earlier this evening due to a brush fire.

Police said just before 6 p.m. there appears to be no threat to life or property.

