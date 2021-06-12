Akoni Pule Highway reopens in Hawi following partial closure due to brush fire

Akoni Pule Highway is now open in the area of the 16 mile marker and 17 mile marker in Hawi following a partial closure earlier this evening due to a brush fire.
Police said just before 6 p.m. there appears to be no threat to life or property.
Akoni Pule Highway is now open in the area of the 16 mile marker and 17 mile marker in Hawi following a partial closure earlier this evening due to a brush fire.
Police said just before 6 p.m. there appears to be no threat to life or property.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.