Man, 34, dies in shootout with police in Hilo

Hawaii island police fatally shot a 34-year-old man who shot at officers who were responding to a domestic violence case at a residence in Hilo Sunday night, police said.

The man has been identified as Ryan Y. Santos of Hilo, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

South Hilo patrol officers responded to a domestic violence case at a home on Mokuhonua Lane at about 7:10 p.m. When they arrived, officers attempted to contact the occupants of the residence. A man then came out of the rear of the residence with a firearm and opened fire at officers, police said.

An officer with 13 years of service returned fire striking the suspect several times, police said. The suspect later identified as Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department has initiated an investigation and the officers who responded to the scene have been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol.