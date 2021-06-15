Kokua Line: When is the public hearing about the red-light cameras on Oahu?

Question: Weren’t they supposed to have a hearing about the traffic cams?

Answer: Yes, a virtual public hearing is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Thursday about proposed rules for a traffic-­light monitoring system, which will photograph and cite motorists who run red lights at certain intersections on Oahu.

You can read the proposed administrative rules for the “Photo Red Light Imaging Detector System” at 808ne.ws/prorul.

The hearing will be held online using Microsoft Teams, according to the state Department of Transportation. Find the link to the hearing in the DOT’s notice at 808ne.ws/camhr, or participate by phone by calling 808-829-4853 shortly before the hearing begins; you’ll be prompted to input the conference ID, which is 245-735-292, followed by the pound sign (#).

If you’d prefer, you can submit written comments through Thursday, by any of the following methods:

>> Email DriverRecords.hwy@hawaii.gov.

>> Fax to 808-587-6303.

>> Mail to Hawaii Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Safety Office, 98-339 Ponohana Place, Aiea, HI 96701.

Q: When is the governor going to liberalize restaurant gatherings? I have a family of 11. When can we go out to dinner together?

A: Gov. David Ige said he would allow restaurants to serve groups of up to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors when 60% of the state’s population is vaccinated against COVID- 19, and lift the restrictions altogether when the 70% mark is reached. As of Monday, 55% of Hawaii’s population was fully vaccinated. At that level, Oahu’s restaurants are allowed to seat parties of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Q: Do we still need to do the Safe Travels form if we are traveling from Oahu to Maui next week? I know there’s no quarantine, but what about the form?

A: No. The emergency proclamation that Gov. David Ige signed on June 7 (his 21st related to the COVID-19 pandemic) brought the intercounty Safe Travels program to an end at 11:59 p.m. Monday. “As of June 15, no inter-county testing/quaran- tine will be in effect and all Safe Travels and other restrictions will end for inter-county travel,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

Q: Has anyone died of COVID-19 here even though they were vaccinated?

A: No. “We have not had a death among breakthrough cases. In other words, no one who is fully vaccinated has died from COVID-19 in Hawaii,” Brooks Baehr, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said Monday in an email.

As of early June the COVID-19 infection rate of fully vaccinated individuals in Hawaii was less than .02%, he said. That means 99.98% of cases were occurring in unvaccinated individuals.

Q: I work two part-time jobs, but the hours are so few that I still qualify for some unemployment. Do I have to do the work-search requirement? I’m hoping they will increase my hours at the jobs I have.

A: Yes, all part-time employees, regardless of the number of part-time jobs they hold, are required to make three job-search contacts a week to be eligible for unemployment compensation, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Q: I drive for Uber and the hours are variable. Do I have to do the work search?

A: “If you are a full-time employee, you do not need to make three job search contacts. If you are a part-time employee, you must make three job search contacts,” according to the DLIR. The same would be true for drivers or delivery persons for other app-based enterprises, such as Lyft, the department said.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the student driver who waited patiently while I crossed Kapiolani Boulevard near the Ala Wai field to get to the bus stop. There used to be a crosswalk, but since they painted over it, drivers barely slow down. I wish more drivers were like that careful young woman. Mahalo to her driving instructor, too. — Kupuna

