Honolulu firefighters airlift hiker from summit of Koko Crater

Honolulu firefighters responded today to a hiker who fainted due to heat-related illness at the top of the Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai.

After receiving multiple 911 calls starting at 7:42 a.m., five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving eight minutes later.

A 27-year-old female visitor from Arizona had reportedly hiked to the summit with two companions and became ill due to heat exhaustion.

The first three firefighters on scene climbed the steps as HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was en route, reaching her at 8:12 a.m.

After determining she was stable, the woman was airlifted to a landing zone at Koko Head District Park, and was then transferred to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS reported that woman fainted and treated her at the scene. She declined further medical treatment and was not transported to a hospital, EMS said.

The woman’s two companions were not injured, and returned down the trail on their own.