Security footage shows exchange before police shoot Lindani Myeni
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:43 p.m.
Courtesy of Myeni's family's attorney James J. Bickerton
On the night HPD killed Lindani Myeni, HPD obtained and reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell recordings. The video, combined with police body-camera video, was released by Myeni's family attorney early Tuesday.
Lindani Myeni is pictured on a Ring Video Doorbell recording at the door of 91 Coelho Way on April 14, shortly before his fatal confrontation with Honolulu police.