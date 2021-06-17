Gov. Ige taps Maui’s Rep. Lynn DeCoite to replace J. Kalani English in state Senate

State Rep. Lynn DeCoite, (D, Lanai-Molokai-Paia-Hana), takes over the vacant Senate seat of Maui County Sen. J. Kalani English, who resigned due to complications from COVID-19.

DeCoite becomes the ninth woman in the current state Senate, the most ever at one time, said Senate President Ron Kouchi.

Following her appointment by Gov. David Ige today, DeCoite said she plans to run for re-election to the Senate next year, when all state legislators face re-election.

Following the recommendation of three replacement candidates by the Maui Democratic Party, Ige will have 60 days to name DeCoite’s replacement to the state House.