Honolulu police raid illegal game room in Iwilei

Honolulu police seized 16 gambling machines and cash during a raid at an illegal game room in Iwilei Wednesday night.
District 5 Crime Reduction Unit officers executed a search warrant at a building on Dillingham Boulevard sometime before 11:05 p.m. Officers of the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division assisted.
Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for investigation of promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $200 bail.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.
