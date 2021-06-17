Honolulu police raid illegal game room in Iwilei

Honolulu police seized 16 gambling machines and cash during a raid at an illegal game room in Iwilei Wednesday night.

District 5 Crime Reduction Unit officers executed a search warrant at a building on Dillingham Boulevard sometime before 11:05 p.m. Officers of the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division assisted.

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for investigation of promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $200 bail.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.