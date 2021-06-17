PHOTO: Rolling out the green carpet for rice season
JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI
ROLLING OUT THE GREEN CARPET FOR RICE SEASON: Packages of rice seedlings blanketed an agriculture facility in Kyoto in vivid hues of yellow and green as production entered its peak last month just ahead of rice planting season. At the JA facility in the Oharano district in Nishikyo Ward, seedlings of eight varieties of rice are grown in 12-by-23-inch trays. The facility has produced about 46,000 trays. When the seedlings grow to a height of about 5 inches, they will be shipped to farmers to plant in their paddies.
