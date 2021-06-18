Family airlifted from Upper Waimano Trail

A military family of three was airlifted from the Upper Waimano Trail in Pearl City this evening after getting lost on the trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the lost hikers at around 8 p.m. and HFD personnel arrived at Waimano Home Road at around 8:15 p.m. Using the location of the callers, presumably from the GPS on their phones, HFD was able to determine that the hikers — a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and their three-year-old son — were near the summit.

The family, from Virginia but in the military and stationed in Hawaii, was on the trail for six hours and could no longer continue once it became dark.

HFD’s Air 1 airlifted the family individually from the trail to a landing zone at Waimano Home Road.

No injuries were reported.