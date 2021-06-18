Hawaii island police investigate fatal shooting of suspect in Hilo

Hawaii island police fatally shot a man armed with two knives after he allegedly assaulted one of the officers who were responding to a break-in at a home in Hilo today.
Hilo patrol officers responded to the break-in at the 1800 block of Kilauea Avenue at about 11:20 a.m. As officers entered the home, a man armed with two knifes emerged from one of the bedrooms and allegedly assaulted one of the officers, resulting in a cut to the officer’s arm.
Police said two of the responding officers discharged their firearms at the suspect.
Police have closed a section of Kilauea Avenue as they continue their investigation.
The injured officer was taken in stable condition to Hilo Medical Center.
The incident comes days after police fatally shot 34-year-old Ryan Yukiharu Santos after he allegedly opened fire on patrol officers responding to a domestic violence call in Hilo.
Officers who were responding to a call from Santos’ younger brother who reported Santos was assaulting their mother at a home on Mokuhonua Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.
Officers walked up to the front door when Santos emerged from the kitchen with a rifle and pointed it at the officers, according to Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in a virtual news conference Monday.
Santos began firing at officers, yelling and swearing as officers retreated, Ferreira said. Santos walked out of the home and onto a balcony where he continued to fire shots at officers.
Police returned fire. After being shot, Santos retreated back into the house where he died. A pathologist determined Santos died of a single gunshot wound to the left shoulder area.
During the incident, Santos’ 91-year-old grandfather, Ichiro Nakamura, went into cardiac arrest. Medics took him Hilo Medical Center where he died.
A pathologist determined Nakamura died from an acute heart attack which he suffered during the incident.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.