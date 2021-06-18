Motorcyclist, 63, dies 12 days after crash on Maui

A 63-year-old motorcyclist who was critically injured in a collision with a pickup truck on Maui a week ago has died.

The motorcyclist died early today at The Queen’s Medical Center. He is identified as Harry Soffner of Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.

The collision occurred on North Kihei Road, approximately 2.4 miles south of Honoapiilani Highway, on the night of June 6.

Police said a black 2007 Nissan Frontier pickup truck operated by a 63-year-old Makawao man was reversing into the southbound lane of North Kihei Road at about 7:45 p.m. when a red 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south struck the vehicle.

The motorcyclist later identified as Soffner was thrown onto the roadway upon impact. He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center and later medevaced to Queen’s where he died.

Police said the pickup truck was pushed into the shoulder and crashed into an unattended, parked tan 1995 Chevrolet van. The driver did not sustain any injuries in the collision. His front seat passenger, a 56-year-old Wailuku man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing its investigation into the collision.