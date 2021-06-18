Police searching for suspects in attempted ATM theft in Aiea

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged attempted theft of an ATM machine at an Aiea shopping center early today.
Police said three males tried to steal the ATM at Aiea Town Square on Kauhale Street at about 4:35 a.m.
The trio drove off in a stolen black Jeep that had a Hawaii license plate TPW 298.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.