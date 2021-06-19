Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of man, 19, in Kalihi

An armed 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man in the Kalihi area Friday afternoon.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that around 11 p.m., the suspect “used a firearm to cause serious bodily injury” to the man who was transported to a hospital where he died.
The 37-year-old was arrested for second-degree murder and is in custody.
No other information was provided.
