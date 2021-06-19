Florida man charged with second-degree murder in 1982 slaying on Oahu

A grand jury on Friday indicted a Florida man, 61, with second-degree murder in a 1982 cold case murder on Oahu, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Suspect Thomas Garner, a dental hygienist in Florida, has been charged with the September 1982 murder of Kathy Hicks, a 25-year-old Atlanta woman, whose body was found in Nuuanu.

Garner was stationed in Hawaii between April 1980 and October 1982. The case stumped Honolulu detectives at the time who sought help from the public in finding Hicks’ killer who may have been a man named Tony, according to the Honolulu Advertiser.

“The initial investigation by HPD homicide detectives was extensive but did not result in viable leads,” police said at the time.

Hicks was a Delta Air Lines reservation clerk who was playing in a Hawaii softball tournament when she was killed, according to Honolulu newspaper reports.

His bail has been set at $2 million. Garner is pending extradition from Florida.