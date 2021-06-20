Hawaii State Hospital employee assaulted, 43-year-old man arrested

Police arrested a 43-year-old man for assault in the second degree after he allegedly punched a staff worker at the Hawaii State Hospital on Saturday.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Kaneohe.
The suspect is alleged to have punched a 57-year-old hospital employee and was arrested about 7:15 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.