Hawaii State Hospital employee assaulted, 43-year-old man arrested | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii State Hospital employee assaulted, 43-year-old man arrested

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013

    The Hawaii State Hospital.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man for assault in the second degree after he allegedly punched a staff worker at the Hawaii State Hospital on Saturday.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Kaneohe.

The suspect is alleged to have punched a 57-year-old hospital employee and was arrested about 7:15 p.m.

