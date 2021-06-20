Las Vegas Advisor: Cannabis lounges are coming to Las Vegas

While the sale of recreational marijuana in Las Vegas has been legal for four years now, the problem has been finding a place to consume it, as its use in public is not allowed. That’s about to end, with the signing of a bill that authorizes the Cannabis Compliance Board to license and regulate cannabis consumption lounges throughout Nevada.

Two types of lounges were approved: facilities that are attached or directly adjacent to an existing dispensary; and separate and independent venues. Twenty licenses will be issued after the new law goes into effect Oct. 1; however, it could take another month or two after that for the first lounges to open.

Wynn buffet: Details on the reopening of the buffet at Wynn Las Vegas have been released. When it opens on July 1, the buffet will operate Thursday through Monday from 8 to 10 a.m. for breakfast ($38.99), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch ($45.99), and 3 to 9 p.m. for dinner ($64.99). Saturday and Sunday brunch will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($48.99). A definitive confirmation of the serving style still hasn’t been made, but it appears that it will be a traditional self-serve format.

Hot, hot, hot: It’s still spring, but Las Vegas is in the midst of one of its hottest temperature runs in decades. Temps hit 114 degrees last week, just shy of the (same-day) record of 115 degrees set in 1940. Cooling stations are being set up throughout the city, and the air conditioning is pumping inside the casinos.

Question: With the sale of the Palms, what will happen to Palms Place?

Answer: The Palms Place condo tower was part of the sale, so it will be owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. You can currently book rooms in the tower, but the bars and restaurants are closed. No timetable for the complete reopening of the Palms and Palms Place has been announced.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.