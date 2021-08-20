comscore Parents and teachers criticize Hawaii’s Department of Education as pandemic grows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Parents and teachers criticize Hawaii’s Department of Education as pandemic grows

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“Our schools have done a great job welcoming our students back to campus. It will take all of us together to make our schools safe.”</strong> <strong>Keith Hayashi</strong> <em>Interim state schools superintendent</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    “Our schools have done a great job welcoming our students back to campus. It will take all of us together to make our schools safe.”

    Keith Hayashi

    Interim state schools superintendent

Parents and teachers worried about the impact of the growing pandemic on Hawaii’s public schools roundly criticized the state Department of Education on Thursday, saying its efforts to safeguard students are either not working or inadequate. Read more

Previous Story
Former Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine is target of ethics complaint

Scroll Up