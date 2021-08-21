Maui police identify pedestrian, 20, killed in collision with pickup truck

A 20-year-old pedestrian has died from the injuries he sustained Friday after a pickup truck apparently hit him on a street in Kahului on Maui.

The victim has been identified as Hunter Otani of Kula.

At approximately 7:13 a.m. Friday, Maui police said the driver of a white 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling south on North Wakea Avenue and made a left turn onto Kanaloa Avenue, hitting a man who was working in the middle of the right lane.

The man sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he died at 6:46 p.m. Friday.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that safety and traffic control devices were not used by the work crew at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Toyota, who has not been identified, was uninjured.

Maui police said speed was not a contributing factor in the collision, but do not know yet if drugs and alcohol were involved due to pending toxicology results.

This is Maui County’s 11th traffic fatality this year compared to six at the same time last year.