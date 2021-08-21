comscore As Biden monitors Afghanistan, no weekend stay in Delaware | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

As Biden monitors Afghanistan, no weekend stay in Delaware

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 20 President Joe Biden answers questions from members of the media as he speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at left.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 20

    President Joe Biden answers questions from members of the media as he speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at left.

WASHINGTON >> President Joe Biden will not spend the weekend at his home in Delaware after all.

The White House said Saturday that Biden would no longer travel to Wilmington as planned. No immediate explanation was given.

The announcement from the White House came as Biden was scheduled to meet with his national security team “to hear intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban takeover of Afghans last Sunday has consumed his administration, which was caught off-guard by the development and is scrambling to evacuate thousands of Americans, Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the war, and others.

The White House also did not indicate whether the president planned to travel on Sunday.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
This COVID-19 vaccine is poised to get full FDA approval next week
Next Story
China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up