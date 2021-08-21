comscore Superstar bash in New York’s Central Park expected to draw thousands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Superstar bash in New York’s Central Park expected to draw thousands

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • GREG ALLEN/INVISION/AP / 2019 Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York. The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus.

NEW YORK >> The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park today, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert that was meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus.

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli are among the performers at what is being billed as the “Homecoming Concert.”

Saturday’s event comes after a series of hip-hop concerts in the last week at outdoor venues around the city.

Despite the joyful intention, the concert is taking place when there are worries about the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

New York City over the past week has averaged just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, according to state statistics. That’s up from just under 200 cases per day in late June. Only some 54% of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those who attend the concert, the majority of tickets for which were handed out for free, must show proof of vaccination. The show will also be broadcast.

Others expected to perform include Barry Manilow, Wyclef Jean, Elvis Costello, Cynthia Erivo and Patti Smith, who is duetting with Springsteen.

