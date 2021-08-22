‘Aggressive’ shark spotted at Makaha Beach Park

The City and County of Honolulu reports an “aggressive” 6-foot shark was spotted this afternoon about 50 to 100 yards off shore at Makaha Beach Park.
Warning signs have been posted and lifeguards are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.
