'Aggressive' shark spotted at Makaha Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Aggressive’ shark spotted at Makaha Beach Park

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

The City and County of Honolulu reports an “aggressive” 6-foot shark was spotted this afternoon about 50 to 100 yards off shore at Makaha Beach Park.

Warning signs have been posted and lifeguards are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.

