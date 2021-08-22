Seattle Seahawks receiver John Ursua out for season with torn ACL

Former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua said he will miss the 2021 National Football League season after suffering a torn ACL in the Seattle Seahawks’ 30-3 exhibition loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Ursua is scheduled to meet with doctors to schedule surgery and set up the rehabilitation program. He estimated the recovery period would be five or six months.

“It’s a bummer,” said Ursua, who was trying to earn a berth in the Seahawks’ receiving rotation.

Ursua had three receptions (on three targets) for 34 yards before he was injured on a non-contact play in the second quarter.

“I was running my route and then, I don’t know, my weight kind of shifted,” Ursua told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a telephone interview. “The defender kind of grabbed me, and I tried to cut out of it, and it just popped.”

He said he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. In 2017, as a Rainbow Warrior sophomore, he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.

“At least I’ve been through this before,” Ursua said. “I know what to expect.”

Ursua’s relinquished his senior season at UH to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. He was the Seahawks’ seventh-round selection.

Ursua was on the active roster during the 2019 season, but played in three games. He had one catch, a spectacular grab against the San Francisco 49ers, that year. Ursua was assigned to the practice squad in 2020.

Ursua said he entered this year’s training camp healthy and free of hamstring issues he experienced in the past.

“I was having a really good camp,” Ursua said. “I stayed healthy throughout the whole camp. The body felt good. Hamstrings were feeling really strong, You just never know sometimes.”

Ursua added: “I’ll be back, for sure.”