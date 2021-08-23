Hawaii sees 571 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 56,670

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 571 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 56,670 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 564.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 628,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 37.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 359 new cases on Oahu, 79 on Maui, 107 on Hawaii island, 23 on Kauai, two on Lanai, and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 40,051 on Oahu, 6,690 on Maui, 6,556 in Hawaii County, 1,031 on Kauai, 126 on Lanai and 154 on Molokai. There are also 2,062 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,389 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 145.

By island, Oahu has 6,295 active cases, the Big Island has 1,649, Maui has 997, Kauai has 381, Lanai has nine and Molokai has 58.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,829,974 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Sunday, up 9,436 from Friday. Health officials say that 62% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 70.3% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,211 have required hospitalizations, with seven new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,194 hospitalizations within the state, 2,588 have been on Oahu, 376 on Maui, 205 on the Big Island, 18 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 441 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.7%, state health officials said today.

