Man, 26, arrested after he allegedly films woman in restroom in Ward area

Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly filmed a woman while she was using a public restroom in the Ward area.
The woman, 34, reported the man filmed her at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
Police arrested the man on suspicion of violation of privacy in the first degree.
