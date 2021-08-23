WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

Responding to a question about what line in the sand he would consider for another statewide shutdown, Gov. David Ige pointed to available patient capacity at some of Hawaii’s hospitals.

“I think another shutdown is really the last resort and it would be at the point the hospitals say they absolutely cannot take any more patients …” Ige said.

