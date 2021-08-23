American Savings Bank mandates vaccines for employees

American Savings Bank announced today that “after much consideration and feedback solicited from its team members,” it is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees by Oct. 31.

This is one of several upcoming initiatives ASB is launching in its fight against COVID-19 to get more people vaccinated and help save lives.

“American Savings Bank has always been a company that cares deeply for our teammates, customers and community and that is at the forefront of our minds as we take this next step to protect public health and prevent further strain on our overwhelmed health care system,” said Beth Whitehead, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “While more than 90% of our teammates are vaccinated and the majority support a vaccination requirement, it was important to us to conduct teammate surveys and gather as much feedback as possible before making this big decision.”

Employees who have a health condition making them unable to get vaccinated can request a vaccine exemption. Those with an approved exemption will be required to conduct a weekly COVID-19 test, provided by ASB, and show proof of a negative result.

“We believe this is the best decision for our teammates, customers and community,” Whitehead said. “It is our civic duty as good corporate citizens to do whatever we can to end the pandemic.”

ASB, the state’s third-largest bank, joins First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii and Territorial Savings Bank in requiring vaccines for all its employees.

In an effort to get more Hawaii residents vaccinated, ASB also is partnering with Hawaii Pacific Health to offer free vaccination clinics at Aala Park. The first one is on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The second one is Oct. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Participants will receive free giveaways and treats after their vaccination.

ASB is also a sponsor of the state’s #HIGotVaccinated campaign and is offering three residents a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize for getting vaccinated.