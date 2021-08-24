comscore Kilauea volcano alert raised following earthquake swarms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kilauea volcano alert raised following earthquake swarms

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 am
  • HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY Halema‘uma‘u Crater was seen, today, at Kilauea Volcano’s summit.

    HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY

    Halema‘uma‘u Crater was seen, today, at Kilauea Volcano’s summit.

Kilauea has been rumbling today within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, prompting scientific observers to raise their alert level one step to “watch” from “advisory.”

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory described the activity in an announcement this morning and emphasized that Kilauea is not erupting.

However, a swarm of earthquakes suggests that magma may be moving beneath the south part of Kilauea caldera, HVO said.

HVO reported that a swarm of earthquakes began Monday evening and continued with a “particularly strong sequence” of tremblers at about 1:30 a.m. this morning.

As of 4:30 a.m., over 140 earthquakes have been recorded, according to HVO, which said the largest one recorded had a 3.3 magnitude while most were under magnitude 1.

At about 6 a.m., HVO said small earthquakes were continuing at a rate of at least 10 per hour.

The ground-shaking activity, which was coincident with a change in the style of ground deformation at tiltmeters in Kilauea’s summit region, may indicate an intrusion of magma occurring 0.6 miles to 1.2 miles beneath the south caldera, HVO said.

“Currently, webcams and satellite imagery show no evidence of lava at the surface,” the report said. “HVO scientists will continue to monitor the situation and will issue additional messages and alert level changes as warranted by changing activity.”

Comments (3)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
City to put rent relief program on temporary pause to process 5K applications

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up