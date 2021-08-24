Surfer rescues man, 29, knocked into ocean by wave at China Walls

A surfer rescued this afternoon a 29-year-old man who was knocked off a ledge by a wave at China Walls in Hawaii Kai.
Emergency Medical Services said the surfer helped him onto the rocky ledge.
The man received abrasions and lacerations to most of his body, EMS said.
EMS personnel treated him at about 1:47 p.m. and transported him in serious condition to a hospital.
