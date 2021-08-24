Succulent sausage and a standout salad

One of the beautiful things about sausages is that, as long as they contain enough fat to crisp up in all the right places, you can fill them with almost anything. In the U.S., pork predominates, though turkey, chicken, tofu and vegan versions are gaining ground. Less common are sausages made from lamb and beef, particularly merguez.

A traditional North African sausage, a merguez link is thin, long, spiked with garlic, cumin and fennel, and colored brick red from chile-laden harissa.

Like all kinds of sausages, merguez are an ultimate convenience food: preseasoned and ready to go. For this recipe, I’ve veered lighter, using the rich sausages in a salad.

Couscous makes up the foundation, a fluffy bed to absorb all the meaty juices. To this, I’ve added loads of cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and herbs, plus radishes marinated in a little lemon juice and cumin until they have softened into floppy pickles. Lastly, for crunch, I sprinkle pine nuts or almonds on top.

Grilled merguez and onions with mint-lemon couscous

Ingredients:

• 2 1/4 cups boiling water

• 2 cups couscous

• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

• 2 lemons

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

• 1/2 cup radishes, thinly sliced

• 1 red onion, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch wedges

• 8 ounces merguez (lamb or beef)

• 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

• 1 cup mint leaves, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish

• 1 cup parsley leaves and stems, chopped, plus more for garnish

• 1/2 cup cucumber, thinly sliced

• 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts

Directions:

In a medium, heat-resistant bowl, combine boiling water, couscous and 1 teaspoon salt, and cover with a plate or lid. Let sit until the water is absorbed, 7-12 minutes. Fluff with a fork; set aside.

Light the grill to medium-high or heat your broiler with the rack 3 inches from the heat source.

Halve lemons crosswise and then squeeze the juice from one half into a large bowl. Add cumin, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper. Slowly whisk in 1/3 cup olive oil. Stir in radishes and set aside to marinate.

Place onion wedges and remaining 3 lemon halves, cut-side down, in a grill basket and grill until charred on one side only, 2-4 minutes. Transfer onions and lemons to a cutting board.

Grill merguez until browned, 2-4 minutes per side. Transfer sausages to a cutting board and cover with foil to keep warm.

When onion is cool, dice it and add to radishes. Fold in couscous, tomatoes, 1/2 cup mint, 1/2 cup parsley, cucumbers, nuts and a large pinch of salt. Squeeze the juice from a charred lemon half into the bowl. Add more salt and lemon, if needed. Slice merguez on a bias into 1/2-inch pieces.

Spoon couscous salad onto a platter; top with sausages. Garnish with remaining herbs and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with remaining charred lemon halves on the side for more squeezing.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.