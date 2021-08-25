Battleship Missouri Memorial in-person ceremony marking end of World War II canceled, to be livestreamed online

The Battleship Missouri Memorial today announced the cancellation of its in-person ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II on Sept. 2.

The cancellation was made following Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s suspension of large gatherings on Oahu, effective today.

Instead, the Battleship Missouri Memorial will commemorate this significant day in history with a livestream of the ceremony on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“We really want to stress that the health and wellbeing of our community are of the utmost importance, while also paying tribute to history’s bloodiest war that ended aboard the Mighty Mo 76 years ago,” said Michael Carr, President and CEO of the Battleship Missouri Memorial, in a news release. “We invite everyone to honor our past and current heroes by watching our virtual ceremony next Thursday at 9:02 a.m Hawaii Standard Time.”

On Sept. 2, 1945, onboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, General Douglas MacArthur, Admiral Chester Nimitz and representatives of the Allied Powers accepted Japan’s formal surrender, officially ending the global conflict and the bloodiest, most destructive war in world history.

This year’s ceremony theme, “Looking to the Future,” acknowledges the Mighty Mo’s remarkable history and the “caretaking of its future.”

The Battleship Missouri Memorial, which has attracted more than 9 million visitors since opening in January 1999, will continue its mission to preserve and share the Mighty Mo’s story and place in history while honoring all those who have served in the Armed Forces and being a symbol of peace for the world.

The memorial is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For information or reservations, call 455-1600 or visit USSMissouri.org.