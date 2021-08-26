Man, 20, critically injured in moped crash in Aiea

A 20-year-old man was critically injured after the moped he was riding collided with a concrete curb in Aiea early this morning.

The collision happened at about 3 a.m. at 4409 Salt Lake Blvd., according to Emergency Medical Services. The rider lost control when he crashed into the concrete curb of the center median and was ejected into the roadway, police said.

Paramedics treated the man and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs are contributing factors in the collision, police said.