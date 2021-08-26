Windward Auto Sales sold to 30-year employee

Windward Auto Sales Inc., which owns Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep and Windward Hyundai, has been sold to a group led by 30-year employee Jerry V. Romano. The new entity will be known as Windward Auto Group LLC.

“I am very excited to not only realize my dream of owning a dealership but be able to carry on the legacy of Mr. Vedova,” Romano said today in a statement. “He taught me so much and ours was more of a father-son relationship. I am truly honored.”

Romano, who is the new dealer principal, joined the dealership that was created by Louis “Trey” Vedova, in 1991. With Vedova’s guidance, Romano worked his way up to general manager.

Romano, who said he wants to grow the business, said Windward Auto Group’s first expansion is a new dealership called Jerry V’s Honolulu Pre-Owned. The new store will open Sept. 15 and is located on “Automobile Row” at 3149 N. Nimitz Highway. It will feature a large assortment of pre-owned vehicles and also can draw from the inventory of the group’s other dealerships. All three dealerships will share the web platform JerryForThePeople.com.