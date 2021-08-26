Here is the updated University of Hawaii football schedule from 2022 to 2030

The University of Hawaii and UCLA football teams will be familiar foes following Saturday’s 2021 season opener at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors and Bruins are set to meet three more times, including twice in Honolulu, in the coming seasons.

Because of last year’s pandemic-related cancellations, UH had to reconfigure future schedules. The Warriors, who were to play host to UCLA last year at Aloha Stadium, will the Bruins in Hawaii on Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 18, 2027. The teams will meet in the Rose Bowl on Sept. 9, 2028.

The UH-Oregon game will now be played in Honolulu on Aug. 24, 2024 as the season opener.

UH and New Mexico State also added two more games to their series.

FUTURE UH NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES

2022

Aug. 27: Vanderbilt

Sept. 3: Western Kentucky

Sept. 10: Michigan

Sept. 17: Duquesne

Sept. 24: New Mexico State

2023

Aug. 26: Vanderbilt

Sept. 1: Stanford

Sept. 9: Albany

Sept. 16: Oregon

Sept. 23: New Mexico State

2024

Aug. 24: Oregon

Aug. 31: UCLA

Sept. 14: Brigham Young

Oct. 19: New Mexico State

2025

Aug. 23: Stanford

Sept. 6: Brigham Young

Sept. 13: Portland State

2026

Aug. 29: Stanford

Sept. 19: Arizona State

Oct. 10, 2026: New Mexico State

2027

Sept. 18: UCLA

Oct. 2: New Mexico State

2028

Sept. 2: Fordham

Sept. 9: UCLA

Sept. 30: New Mexico State

2030

Aug. 31: Stanford

