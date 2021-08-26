Here is the updated University of Hawaii football schedule from 2022 to 2030

The University of Hawaii and UCLA football teams will be familiar foes following Saturday’s 2021 season opener at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
The Rainbow Warriors and Bruins are set to meet three more times, including twice in Honolulu, in the coming seasons.
Because of last year’s pandemic-related cancellations, UH had to reconfigure future schedules. The Warriors, who were to play host to UCLA last year at Aloha Stadium, will the Bruins in Hawaii on Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 18, 2027. The teams will meet in the Rose Bowl on Sept. 9, 2028.
The UH-Oregon game will now be played in Honolulu on Aug. 24, 2024 as the season opener.
UH and New Mexico State also added two more games to their series.
FUTURE UH NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES
2022
Aug. 27: Vanderbilt
Sept. 3: Western Kentucky
Sept. 10: Michigan
Sept. 17: Duquesne
Sept. 24: New Mexico State
2023
Aug. 26: Vanderbilt
Sept. 1: Stanford
Sept. 9: Albany
Sept. 16: Oregon
Sept. 23: New Mexico State
2024
Aug. 24: Oregon
Aug. 31: UCLA
Sept. 14: Brigham Young
Oct. 19: New Mexico State
2025
Aug. 23: Stanford
Sept. 6: Brigham Young
Sept. 13: Portland State
2026
Aug. 29: Stanford
Sept. 19: Arizona State
Oct. 10, 2026: New Mexico State
2027
Sept. 18: UCLA
Oct. 2: New Mexico State
2028
Sept. 2: Fordham
Sept. 9: UCLA
Sept. 30: New Mexico State
2030
Aug. 31: Stanford
