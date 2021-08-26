OIA announces tentative fall sports schedules with football beginning Oct. 15

The OIA today announced a tentative fall schedule for all sports, including football.

All public leagues were forced to push back the start of the fall sports schedule to early October earlier this month when the Department of Education announced, “all student-athletes, athletic staff and volunteers will need to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 24 to participate in school-sanctioned athletic activities for the 2021-22 school year. Full vaccination is defined as two weeks after a second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.”

This came two days before a few OIA teams were scheduled to play their first football game.

The newest OIA football schedule has the season beginning on Oct. 15 with five games and four more on Oct. 16.

There are seven teams for a six-game regular season in the Open Division — Kahuku, Mililani, Campbell, Farrington, Kapolei, Leilehua, Waianae.

Six teams will play a five-game schedule in Division I — Roosevelt, Moanalua, Aiea, Castle, Kailua, Waipahu.

Nine teams will play an eight-game regular season in Division II — Kaiser, Pearl City, Kaimuki, McKinley, Waialua, Kalani, Radford, Kalaheo, Nanakuli.

The top four seeds in the Open Division will advance to the playoffs beginning on Dec. 3 with the final played Dec. 10.

The top two seeds in Division I will play a championship game on Dec. 11 and the top two seeds in Division II will play its championship game on Dec. 18.

The schedule also notes the first state tournament semifinal in the Open Division will be the weekend of Dec. 17.

The first girls volleyball regular season games will be played Tuesday, Oct. 12.