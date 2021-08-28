One woman injured trying to flee Manoa house fire

One woman was injured attempting to escape a fire at a two-story home in Manoa just before midnight.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a 911 call at 11:53 p.m. Friday night about a building fire in Manoa.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent 10 units staffed with approximately 43 personnel, with the first unit arriving at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, according a news release.

Firefighters attacked the fire with water to prevent it from spreading and brought the blaze under control. Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after.

Four occupants evacuated the building, but one woman was injured. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to affected displaced individuals.

HFD is still investigating the cause of the fire and did not provide an estimated cost of the damage.