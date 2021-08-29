Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1,678 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,678 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 589 fatalities and 62,229 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 455 fatalities on Oahu, 68 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 637,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 38.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,239 new cases on Oahu, 147 on Maui, 214 on Hawaii island, 55 on Kauai, one on Molokai, two on Lanai, and 20 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 43,866 on Oahu, 7,265 on Maui, 7,430 in Hawaii County, 1,243 on Kauai, 131 on Lanai and 159 on Molokai. There are also 2,135 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 10,817 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 880.

By island, Oahu has 7,362 active cases, the Big Island has 1,840, Maui has 1,165, Kauai has 402, Lanai has 12 and Molokai has 36.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,848,431 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 7,454 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 62% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 70% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,444 have required hospitalizations, with 74 new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,427 hospitalizations within the state, 2,782 have been on Oahu, 397 on Maui, 220 on the Big Island, 21 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 430 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 92 in intensive care units and 74 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 601 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.9%, state health officials said today.