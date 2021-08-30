Man, 21, accused of shooting 3 in Keeaumoku makes 1st court appearance

A 21-year-old man accused of shooting of three people at an illegal game room in the Keeaumoku area last week made his initial appearance in Honolulu District Court today.

Davin Lee Laakea Daniel appeared before Judge William Domingo via video conference this morning from the cellblock of the Honolulu Police Department’s main headquarters on multiple charges of attempted murder, robbery, terroristic threatening and firearms.

His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Daniel faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, if convicted.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Sheridan Street at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said three masked men entered a game room brandishing handguns and demanding money. One of the suspects allegedly shot three employees and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The alleged gunmen then fled on foot to an awaiting vehicle.

Three victims — two men, ages 44 and 48, and a 41-year-old woman — sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken via private vehicles to medical facilities in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested Daniel on Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The other two suspects remain at-large.