Brown water advisory issued for North Shore’s Waimea Bay

A brown water advisory has been issued at Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore due to stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.
The public is advised to stay out of runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.
