Brown water advisory issued for North Shore’s Waimea Bay

Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

The public is advised to stay out of runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

A brown water advisory has been issued at Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore due to stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service