Police investigating double fatal shooting at Waikiki assisted living center

Honolulu police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at an assisted living center in Waikiki today.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the Plaza at Waikiki at 1812 Kalakaua Avenue at about 11:15 a.m.

EMS pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene. Shayne Enright, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said the two had gunshot wounds.

Their exact ages were not immediately available. No other details were immediately available.

——

